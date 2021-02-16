Bakery Owner Arrested for Burning Scrap Collector Alive in Furnace

The Haripur Police has arrested a bakery owner for burning a scrap collector alive at Dari Chowk on Monday night. It has registered a case against the suspect called Safeer, which will be presented in court.

According to eyewitnesses, Safeer had assaulted a 42-year-old Javed (alias ‘Kochi’) over a petty issue and then burned him alive.

ALSO READ

Punjab Police Launches Karobar Aitemad App to Trace Criminal Records of Employees And Tenants

Javed was a resident of Khala Butt Township and had had a heated argument with Safeer. Following the debate, Javed had dumped a stack of sticks in the path of the Safeer near the bakery. The act had infuriated Safeer to an extent that he had proceeded to murder Javed.

Safeer had initially been arrested on suspicion but later confessed to the murder during the course of the interrogation.

The deceased, who had been missing since 14 February, used to sell scraps for a living. His body was recovered from the furnace of the bakery.