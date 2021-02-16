Smartphones With a Second Screen Will Trend in 2021

Smartphones with secondary screens are nothing new, but the form factor still remains rare as it is only seen on a handful of devices from a few brands. This may, in fact, change this year as a new report claims that more Smartphones with secondary screens are releasing this year.

The report comes from notable tipster Digital Chat Station, who claims that at least two smartphones with a secondary screen on the back will launch this year. He adds that it’s too early to talk about practicality or its functions, but he believes that it’s going to be a tiny screen with a 60Hz refresh rate.

The alleged Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra was recently spotted in a leak. The image showed a small secondary screen on the back of the phone next to the main camera. We believe that the tipster could be hinting towards the Mi 11 Ultra as well, and it may launch later this year.

We have seen other brands release phones with smaller secondary screens, similar to the Galaxy Z Flip or the foldable Motorola Razr. These secondary screens are typically used to display time/date, notifications, alerts, etc, and that is what we expect to see on these mysterious upcoming phones as well.

Bear in mind that the tipster mentions two phones with secondary displays instead of one, meaning that we may actually see multiple brands pull this off. More details on these devices are expected to surface over the upcoming months.