Here’s How PM House’s Expenditures in PTI Govt Compare With Previous Govts

Thanks to the austerity measures implemented by the incumbent federal government since 2018, PM House’s expenditure has gone down by 49%, and PM Office’s expenditure by 29%

According to details, PM House’s annual expenditure stood at Rs. 590 million in 2018 that was slashed to Rs. 339 million in 2019 and to Rs. 280 million in 2020.

Meanwhile, PM Office’s annual expenditure stood at Rs. 514 million in 2018 that was brought down to Rs. 305 million in 2019 and to Rs. 334 million in 2020.

Unlike his predecessors, PM Imran Khan has no camp office and has not used any discretionary funds to issue grants, gifts, and cash awards.

So far, PM Imran has made 26 official visits which incurred a total cost of Rs. 176 million.

Previous Governments

Former PM Nawaz Sharif spent Rs. 4.3 billion on one camp office and former CM Punjab Shahbaz Sharif spent Rs. 572 million on two camp offices.

Former President Asif Ali Zardari spent Rs. 3.6 billion on two camp offices and former Prime Minister Yousuf Raza Gilani spent Rs. 570 million on five camp offices.

2,717 police officials were deployed at Nawaz Sharif’s Raiwind camp office while 245 official cars and 656 police officials were stationed at two camp offices of Asif Ali Zardari.

Nawaz Sharif spent Rs. 1.8 billion on 92 official visits, Shahid Khaqan Rs. 260 million on 19 visits, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf Rs. 107 million on 9 visits, and Yousuf Raza Gilani Rs. 572 million on 48 visits.