Ali Zafar Pays A Heartfelt Tribute to Ali Sadpara [Video]

Pakistani singer and actor Ali Zafar has paid a heartfelt tribute to the iconic mountaineer Ali Sadpara with a rendition of Tum Chalay Ao Paharon Ki Qasam.

Upon the release of the soundtrack, Ali Zafar took to Twitter and wrote an emotional tribute to the legendary mountaineer, whose courage and love for mountains have brought pride and honor to Pakistan.

My tribute to an unsung hero. “Paharon Ki Qasam.” #AliSadpara https://t.co/UJTluIg09P — Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) February 17, 2021

“No nation can thrive without recognizing and celebrating their heroes. Ali Sadpara was one such unsung hero who dedicated his entire life and risked it to accomplish unprecedented feats for his country”, he said.

In a Facebook post, Ali Zafar added,

This is the least I could do: sing for an unsung hero so that he is etched into our memories for as long as there is music

Here’s the rendition he posted:

For those who still don’t know, Sadpara and his team had successfully summited the 8,611-metre K2 on February 5, a month after their first attempt failed.

Sadpara is the only Pakistani to have summitted 8 of the world’s 14 highest mountains and made the first-ever winter ascent of the world’s 9th highest peak, Nanga Parbat in 2015.