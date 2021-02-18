Govt to Lift Restrictions on All Business Activities from 1 March

The federal government has decided to lift all the restrictions that were placed to curb the spread of the coronavirus from last year on businesses from 1 March.

The decision was made during a meeting of the federal Cabinet on Wednesday that was chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan, in which the attendees discussed the overall political, economic, and COVID-19 situation of the country.

The premier was briefed about the pandemic situation across Pakistan, the administration of vaccines to the frontline health workers, and the downward trend of the COVID-19 infections. He was also informed that 50 percent of the frontline healthcare workers have been vaccinated.

He acknowledged that the pandemic had slowed the country’s economy but stated that things are now returning to normalcy.

The cabinet approved the deployment of Rangers in and outside all the polling stations during the by-polls in the NA-221 Tharparkar constituency, and sanctioned the procurement of 100 digitally-equipped vehicles for the security of Islamabad.

The Federal Minister for Interior, Sheikh Rasheed, apprised the attendees that 30 of the 33 security check posts in the federal capital have been removed and that the remaining three will be removed after the arrival of the digitally-equipped vehicles.

Additionally, the cabinet deferred the appointment of the Managing Director for the National Transmission and Dispatch Company.