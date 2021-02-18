SHC Orders Sindh Govt to Explain its Vaccination Policy

The Sindh High Court (SHC) has directed the government of Sindh to explain its vaccination policy for doctors above the age of 60.

The directive came following the hearing of a petition against the closure of Outpatient Departments (OPD) during the pandemic.

The petitioner’s advocate, Aasim Iqbal, urged Karachi’s public and private hospitals to follow the court’s directive and reopen their OPDs and first aid and emergency services amid the pandemic. He also informed the court that doctors and surgeons who are above 60 years of age are being deprived of the vaccine.

The government’s lawyer contended that the vaccination process has already begun, and that a policy has been made by the government in this regard.

The provincial law officer argued that the vaccination of healthcare workers is being carried out without any age restrictions, and added that he needs time to file a definite statement on the matter.

The SHC has directed the provincial government to submit its policy about the COVID-19 vaccine by 2 March, and adjourned the hearing of the case.

Via: Business Recorder