Toyota IMC Launches Pakistan’s First End-to-End Online Booking & Payment Portal

Indus Motor Company (IMC) has launched the Toyota Smart Purchase Portal for the convenience of the customers. Reportedly, the new portal facilitates customers, such that they can make an online purchase of any vehicle in Toyota IMC’s lineup in any part of the country.

Reports suggest that the said portal is a “first-ever end-to-end” online booking and payment system to be introduced in the Pakistani automotive industry. The automaker claims that the system is made to provide the utmost convenience of purchase to the customers countrywide. The service will allow anyone, anywhere, to book a car and have it delivered to their doorsteps.

CEO IMC, Ali Asghar Jamali, said to the media outlet that, “The one-stop Toyota Smart Purchase promises to take shopping to a whole new level. Customers now have the luxury of shopping for their favorite Toyota from the safety and comfort of their homes or workplaces, placing their order in four easy steps.”

“Keeping customers’ convenience foremost is fundamental to Toyota’s Customer First principle. The COVID-19 outbreak has completely altered the way we think and creating the new normal through kaizen, and smart use of technology is the need of the hour.” Jamali added.

Toyota IMC is among the most prolific automakers of Pakistan in terms of scale and scope of operations. The said offer is a smart move by the company, which would not only offer convenience to the buyers but would also allow Toyota IMC to expand their presence in the market even further.