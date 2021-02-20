Here’s How You Can Buy PSL Tickets Online

The sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) will bring high voltage action from National Stadium Karachi and Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore over the next month. After valiant efforts from Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), fans will be allowed to watch the live action from the stadium.

However, only 20 percent of the entire capacity of the stadiums will be allowed to fill due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Fans will be required to follow the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and the Code of Conduct set by the PCB.

Tickets for the matches can either be availed online by visiting bookme.pk or by calling their helpline (03137786888).

Let’s have a look at the procedure to buy your tickets online:

Visit bookme.pk and click on the PSL Tickets on the top right-hand corner.

Click on the BOOKME PSL6 button and move onto the next page.

The menu can be filtered by teams or venue or the tickets for the match can be selected directly.

After choosing the match that you want to buy tickets for, you will be required to choose the enclosure. Enclosures are categorized according to prices and there are also enclosures specifically for families. Select the enclosure and move onto the next page.

You will be required to chose your desired seats to sit in.

After choosing the seat, click on the continue button.

After moving onto the next page, your next step would be to enter your personal details. Scroll down the page.

Enter your personal details, including your name and your CNIC number. Similarly, enter the details of your companions (in case of multiple tickets). Enter the details of the primary ticket holder, including name, phone number, and e-mail address.

An OTP of six digits will be sent to your Mobile phone. Enter the OTP and click on the continue button.

Make your payment through either, Debit/Credit Card, JazzCash Shop, JazzCash Mobile Wallet, or Mobile Account.

After entering your payment details, click on the ‘I accept Terms of Service’ button and click on the checkout button.

This is the entire procedure to buy PSL 6 tickets online but there are a few things that you will have to keep in mind before traveling to the stadium.

You will be required to bring your CNIC to the venue to prove your identity and make sure to travel early to avoid waiting in long queues.

Let’s have a look at the SOPs and Code of Conduct you will be required to follow:

Personal Hygiene

Hand Hygiene through handwashing with soap and water for 20 seconds

Use of hand gel with high percentages of alcohol (70%) or other appropriate product is an alternative

Sneezing and coughing into tissues or the crook of one’s elbow – disposal and cleaning hands afterward

Avoid touching one’s face and nose

Spitting is banned within the stadium

Medical masks must be worn by everyone while in the stadium. Enough medical masks have been secured for the crowd to ensure risk-free environment for everyone in the stadium

Code of Conduct

Wear a face covering before entering through the turnstiles, and continue to wear your face covering while seated in the stands. No mask, No entry

Ensure you are aware of the gate of entrance in advance by asking members of the management team/security staff positioned at the main gates of the stadium

Spectators must not attend if they experience any Covid-19 symptoms, are feeling unwell, or if they have been in close contact recently with anyone experiencing symptoms or who has tested positive

If you develop symptoms while at the stadium, please notify the nearest member of management staff immediately. Rights of admission will be reserved by PCB

At all times and in all parts of the ground, please observe social distancing and avoid close contact with others who are not in your support bubble

You must remain in your seat at all times unless you have to use restrooms or exit the stadium. In such cases, seek guidance from the ushers and Security Guards available in each stand

When passing in the rows, please turn your backs if you must brush past other spectators, thereby avoiding face-to-face contact

Maintain good hand hygiene – use the sanitizers provided and use toilet facilities where possible to wash your hands

Please observe respiratory etiquette – always cover your mouth if needing to cough or sneeze

Toilet facilities

A steward/caretaker will be assigned at all times to monitor the flow of spectators and ensure that no more than three people use that facility at a given time

Handwashing facilities will be cleaned and sanitized at regular intervals

The provision of hand sanitizers will be carefully managed by designated staff.

Distance between seating

Two seats will be left between two individuals or each group

The group must only contain one household to ensure social distancing is in place

A row between the successive rows shall be left vacant to ensure social distancing

Ticketing

To be sold (CNIC Holders) to the families only for family exclusive stands and for General stands with individual seating

Applicants must supply their contact details at Point of Sale to help with track and tracing.

To be sold in advance only through the online sale with helpline support through telephone. Tickets to be printed at home with QR codes or delivered through cash on delivery mechanism.

Ushers and Security Guards to ensure compliance in seating

