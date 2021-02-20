Pakistan Super League 2021’s Glittering Opening Ceremony in Pictures

The festivities of the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) began tonight with a glitzy opening ceremony. Due to the COVID-19 protocols, the opening ceremony could not be held live at the stadium, instead it was pre-recorded and broadcasted before the start of the opening match.

The ceremony included superstar Atif Aslam, Actress Humaima Malick, singer Imran Khan and the artists of PSL 6 anthem, Naseebo Lal, Aima Baig and Young Stunners.

The ceremony began with the national anthem of Pakistan, then came the performances from the artists.

Let’s have a look at the images from the opening ceremony:

The ceremony opened with the countdown to PSL 6 and the National Anthem of Pakistan.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman addressed the fans on the brand of PSL.

Then came the performances. First up was Atif Aslam.

Singer Imran Khan rocked the stage with Humaima Malick to perform his hit songs, Amplifier, Bewafa and Satisfya.

Naseebo Lal, Aima Baig and Young Stunners sang the PSL 6 anthem as the final performance of the night.