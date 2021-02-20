Peshawar Zalmi Releases Their New Anthem for PSL 6 [Video]

Peshawar Zalmi released their highly anticipated anthem for the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) across their social media platforms.

The anthem is called ‘Kingdom’ and is sung by two upcoming artists, Abdullah Siddiqui, and Altamash. The video features Zalmi’s four brand ambassadors as well, Pakistani actors, Mahira Khan, Hania Aamir and Ali Rehman Khan, and the latest addition to the Zalmi family, Turkish actress, Esra Bilgiç.

Zalmi’s previous anthems have received rave reviews from the fans. ‘Zalmi Anthem’ was a mixture of Urdu and Pashto, while their last season’s anthem was ‘Pukhtoon Core’ and it was sung entirely in Pashto. This season, however, Zalmi has decided to go with a mixture of English and Urdu.

While people have appreciated the cinematic video of the anthem, there are many Zalmi fans that have expressed their displeasure on the song being in English and Urdu. While Zalmi fans might not be particularly happy, the rest of the users on social media have appreciated the new anthem.

Let’s have a look at the mixed reactions on social media:

Height of slavery. Nothing belong to cricket , tradition and ppl who follows to cricket

I think this anthem and Psl anthem is for American ppl . Who listens rap in Pakistan 2% of Pakistanis. This video will not connect to the fan of Peshawar zalmi .

Very disappointed — Sh Nabeel Nisar (@nabeel_nisar_sh) February 20, 2021

Its More Like A Movie Trailer Rather Than A Cricket Song … — Najeeb Khan (@whonajeeb) February 20, 2021

One of the best ever in psl history but a little bit out of tradition cx I was expecting in Pashto most probably😅❤️ by the way hattsoff to Javed Afridi for his struggles to make us proud 🙏🏻 — Muhammad Anas (@M_Anas_Khann) February 20, 2021

Peshawar Zalmi will start their PSL 6 campaign against Lahore Qalandars on Sunday at National Stadium Karachi, they will enter the field without their captain, Wahab Riaz, and coach Darren Sammy as they have been quarantined after breaching the Covid-19 protocols set by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).