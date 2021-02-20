Peshawar Zalmi Releases Their New Anthem for PSL 6 [Video]

Posted 4 hours ago by Saad Nasir

Peshawar Zalmi released their highly anticipated anthem for the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) across their social media platforms.

The anthem is called ‘Kingdom’ and is sung by two upcoming artists, Abdullah Siddiqui, and Altamash. The video features Zalmi’s four brand ambassadors as well, Pakistani actors, Mahira Khan, Hania Aamir and Ali Rehman Khan, and the latest addition to the Zalmi family, Turkish actress, Esra Bilgiç.

ALSO READ

OSF Releases Anthem for PSL 2021 Highlighting Importance of Blood Donation

Watch the video here:

Zalmi’s previous anthems have received rave reviews from the fans. ‘Zalmi Anthem’ was a mixture of Urdu and Pashto, while their last season’s anthem was ‘Pukhtoon Core’ and it was sung entirely in Pashto. This season, however, Zalmi has decided to go with a mixture of English and Urdu.

While people have appreciated the cinematic video of the anthem, there are many Zalmi fans that have expressed their displeasure on the song being in English and Urdu. While Zalmi fans might not be particularly happy, the rest of the users on social media have appreciated the new anthem.

Let’s have a look at the mixed reactions on social media:

ALSO READ

PSL – 2 Individuals Placed in Quarantine, One Tests Positive

Peshawar Zalmi will start their PSL 6 campaign against Lahore Qalandars on Sunday at National Stadium Karachi, they will enter the field without their captain, Wahab Riaz, and coach Darren Sammy as they have been quarantined after breaching the Covid-19 protocols set by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

  • Its actually good. Most people haven’t seen actual music / anthem video for a sports club that’s why they are having mixed reactions.

    Reply

    • lens

    Hania Amir and Ali Rehman Khan Appointed Ambassador For Peshawar Zalmi
    Read more in lens

    perspective

    AMAN – An Initiative to Collaborative Peace
    Read more in perspective
    close
    >