PSL 2021 Match 1: Karachi Kings Begin Where They Left Off in Grand Style

Karachi Kings opted to field first after winning the toss in the opening match of the tournament.

Quetta Gladiators had the worst start to their batting as Imad Wasim removed explosive opening batsman Tom Banton in the first over. Captain Sarfara Ahmed followed soon after in the 3rd over and the Gladiators never really recovered from the poor start.

Chris Gayle looked to get to his best but he walked back after scoring a decent 39 off 24 balls. After that, it was all poor batting and an exceptional bowling spell from Arshad Iqbal who took 3/16 in his 4 overs. Quetta only managed 121 all out in 18.2 overs.

Chasing a target of 122, Karachi Kings also had a bad start as Sharjeel Khan got out in the first over. Joe Clark was explosive as he smacked 46 off 23 balls while Babar Azam made 24. On his way to 24, Babar overtook Kamran Akmal as the highest run-scorer in PSL’s history.

In the end, it was a little too easy for the Kings as they got over the line with 7 wickets in hand. Mohammad Nabi finished things off in style with three sixes in an over against Ben Cutting.

The PSL 2021 is finally here and the fans are finally going to witness high-octane T20 action in Pakistan. The PCB has allowed the 20% capacity of the grounds to watch the match on the grounds, meaning that fans will be able to watch their favorite players in action.

The first phase of PSL is scheduled in Karachi and the defending champions, Karachi Kings will start the proceedings against Quetta Gladiators.

Match Details

Date Saturday, 20th February 2021 Time 08:00 pm PST Venue National Stadium Karachi

Head-to-Head

In the 10 matches the two teams have played, Quetta has won 7 while Karachi has emerged victorious on 3 occasions.

Playing XI

Karachi Kings:

Babar Azam, Sharjeel Khan, Colin Ingram, Joe Clarke (wk), Mohammad Nabi, Dan Christian, Imad Wasim (capt) Aamer Yamin, Waqas Maqsood, Mohammad Amir, Arshad Iqbal

Quetta Gladiators:

Chris Gayle, Tom Banton, Azam Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed (capt & wk), Saim Ayub, Ben Cutting, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Hasnain, Qais Ahmed, Naseem Shah, Usman Shinwari

Players to Lookout For

Karachi Kings:

Karachi’s biggest player without a doubt is Babar Azam and he will be the player to look out for.

Quetta Gladiators:



Quetta’s young leg-spinner, Qais Ahmed, has plenty of experience playing in leagues around the globe and Karachi will have to be wary of him.