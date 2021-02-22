Careem to Become a Digital Ad Platform, Offering Additional Incentives for Captains

Careem, the Super App for the greater Middle East and Pakistan, has announced to become a Digital-Out-of-Home (DOOH) ad platform by partnering with Lambda Marketing Solutions.

The partnership will pave a roadmap to offer additional sources for Captains interested in monetizing their vehicles. During the initial phase, 5,000 data-sim enabled tablets will be installed in vehicles which will deliver advertising and other content to customers, enabling brands to measure and monitor their performance in real-time.

In its pilot phase of 30 days, around 20 screens were installed which has resulted in 36,000 views in a short span of time. Careem plans to complete the installation of an additional 5,000 screens within the next phase of 3 months which is expected to result in 3.5 million views, providing Captains and vehicle owners with additional earning opportunities.

Furthermore, the vehicles with screens will incentivize both captains and customers with free WiFi. The platform would further be utilized to display content benefiting the community at large such as better civic sense, adherence to traffic rules and functional safety features, and so on. The ceremony was held at Careem’s office in Lahore, where senior officials from both companies were present.

On the occasion, Zeeshan Hasib Baig, CEO & Country General Manager, Careem Pakistan stated, “This partnership aims to leverage high mobility, not only, offering additional incentives to Captains but also to become a digital Ad platform by working together with brands, offering them real-time measurement and monitoring for their advertising spent.”

Shoaib Sarwar, CEO Lambda Marketing stated, “With this partnership, we are doing something extremely unprecedented, an innovative and additional means of advertising for brands which offer real-time monitoring. Careem’s 800,000 registered Captains and high mobility impact creates a win-win situation for all stakeholders”

Careem has more than 800,000 Captains registered on its platform so far and has invested up to 80 million dollars since its inception in Pakistan in 2016. Transforming into a Super App, Careem offers multiple opportunities as it expands its services from the mobility of people to adding mobility of things as well as mobility of money including food, daily essential deliveries, peer-to-peer credit transfer, and Mobile top-ups.