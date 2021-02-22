Provincial Govt Approves More Than 800 New Private Schools In Rawalpindi

As per official reports, the Rawalpindi District Registration Authority (DRA) has initiated proceedings to establish more than 800 new private schools in Rawalpindi.

For further facilitation, the District Education Officer (DEO) has instructed the owners of schools to begin the enrolment process for due diligence.

This decision was made at a DRA meeting with Deputy Commissioner, Anwar Ul Haq, in the chair.

While discussing the key proponents of the reform, the DC directed the participants of the meeting to issue registration certificates to the concerned institutes whose applications had been pending for the decade.

The Additional DC, Muhammad Abdullah, commended Anwar Ul Haq whose resilience had enabled the government to initiate such a large-scale project for Rawalpindi’s educational sector.

Under the DRA, the new project is expected to enroll a large number of children and help achieve the government’s target of admissions in the upcoming academic calendars. It will also resolve the issues of unemployment and will make the lives of children and families healthier.