Ukrainian Company Gets $85.6M Contract to Modernize Pakistan’s Battle Tanks

Pakistan has awarded a contract worth $85.6 million for modernizing T-80UD battle tanks to Ukroboronprom, the state-owned association of major defense conglomerates of Ukraine.

According to details, the contract was officially signed at the sidelines of the International Defense Exhibition (IDEX) 2021 that is being held in Abu Dhabi.

Minister for Defense Production, Zubaida Jalal, and CEO Ukroboronprom, Yuri Gusev, signed the contract for the modernizing T-80UD battle tanks.

After signing the contract, Minister for Defense Production said that bilateral military-technical cooperation between Ukraine and Pakistan will increase in the future.

CEO Ukroboronprom said that Ukraine’s companies are constantly updating their production capacity and improving technologies that ensure high-quality work and products.

About T-80UD tanks

First introduced in 1976, the T-80UD tank holds significant importance in the defensive arsenal of many countries to this day.

Besides Ukraine, China, Russia, South Korea, Kazakhstan, and Egypt, and Pakistan are a few of the countries which use T-80UD tanks to augment their defense. An estimated 6,000 of these tanks are present worldwide.

Weighing around 46 tons, the T-80UD tank is 9.6 meters long with gun forward, 3.6 meters wide, and 2.2 meters high. 3 crew members can fit into the modernized T-80UD tank which has a ground clearance of 0.44 meters and a top speed of 48km/h.