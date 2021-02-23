CxO Global Forum and Careem Sign MoU in a Novel Partnership Agreement

CxO Global Forum, a knowledge-sharing platform for all C-Levels across the globe, and Careem signed a landmark partnership agreement at a ceremony on Friday, 19th February 2021. The MoU incorporates Careem for Business and their greater aim to venture into corporate logistics and transport solutions, says a press release.

The event, held at the National Incubation Center (NIC), began with an informative session on Technology & Innovation, with keynote speaker Amer Hashmi – Chairman at Special Technology Zones Authority (STZA), who also graced the occasion as the Guest of Honour.

Hashmi spoke about how such a framework was essential for Pakistan to compete on the global level. In addition, he applauded the efforts of Prime Minister Imran Khan for the empowerment of youth and the underprivileged. Furthermore, Hashmi said that the role of the Pakistani diaspora worldwide is key in helping Pakistan’s digital transformation.

Following the keynote session, a panel discussion was moderated by Imran Jattala – Director of Global Partnerships at CxO Global Forum, who engaged the panel of esteemed speakers in a thought-provoking discussion. The panelists, apart from Amer Hashmi, included Puruesh Chaudhary – Founder and President of AGAHI, Zouhair Khaliq – Member of the PM’s Task Force, and Wahaj Siraj – CEO of Nayatel.

The panel discussion was followed by a Q&A session led by Zain Jeewanjee – Founder & CEO of Insure123.com, an Escalon Services company, who joined remotely from Silicon Valley. A productive exchange of ideas culminated in the distribution of mementos for the panel of speakers by the Guest of Honour and Kanwal Masroor – Founder and Country Director of CxO Global Forum.

Speaking on the occasion, Masroor said that it is the vision of CxO Global Forum to become a league of thought leaders and global analysts, who not only contribute to the knowledge economy but also play a vital role in the digital transformation and corporate ecosystem of Pakistan, creating a positive influence on the economy.