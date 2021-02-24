Army Punishes Officers Responsible for Taliban Spokesperson’s Escape

Director General (DG) Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Maj-Gen Babar Iftikhar, has said that the army officers responsible for the escape of former Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) spokesman, Ehsanullah Ehsan, from military custody last year have been punished.

While speaking to BBC Urdu on Wednesday, Maj-Gen Iftikhar termed Ehsanullah’s escape a “very serious” matter that had been investigated thoroughly, and those found responsible in the episode have already been taken to the task.

He said that the efforts are afoot to arrest the Ehsanullah Ehsan again, but his current whereabouts are unknown.

Ehsan was arrested in 2017 but escaped from the so-called safe house where he was being held by the forces. The circumstances of both his arrest and escape need a lot of explanation.

Days after the militant’s escape from custody, the then interior minister Ijaz Shah had confirmed the news as “true,” saying that the “state is aware” without giving any more details.

His long-forgotten escape came to light again when a parody account of Ehsanullah made life threats to Nobel laureate, Malala Yousafzai.

The TTP had allegedly shot and badly wounded Malala nine years ago.

When asked to comment about the incident, the DG ISPR said that to his knowledge, the account used to threaten Malala was a fake one.

The threats had received Malala’s attention, who asked the military and Prime Minister Imran Khan to explain how her alleged shooter, Ehsan, had escaped from government custody.

This is the ex-spokesperson of Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan who claims responsibility for the attack on me and many innocent people. He is now threatening people on social media. How did he escape @OfficialDGISPR @ImranKhanPTI? https://t.co/1RDdZaxprs — Malala (@Malala) February 16, 2021

