VC Quaid-e-Azam University to Deal Peacefully With Students Over Encroachment Issue

The Vice-Chancellor (VC) of Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU), Dr. Muhammad Ali, informed the National Assembly Sub-Committee on Federal Education and Professional Training on Tuesday that the Capital Development Authority (CDA) officials had attempted to demolish the illegally established shops on the QAU campus, but its students had driven them away.

Under the chairmanship of MNA Hamid Hameed, the sub-committee reviewed the issue of encroachment at QAU and directed the VC to meet the students to determine a peaceful solution. It also ruled out taking police action on campus and asked the VC to launch a social media campaign pertaining to the issue.

Although the university lies over an area of more than 1700 acres, trespassers have established farms, shops, and villages on at least 450 acres of its area.

The committee also discussed the issue of narcotics in universities and deliberated the matter of 750 kanals of land of the International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI) on which it wants to establish an Information Technology Laboratory but is not permitted to do so.

The committee meeting was attended by the Members of National Assembly (MNAs) Sadaqat Ali Abbasi, Ali Nawaz Awan, and Andleeb Abbas, as well as the Chairman of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) Dr. Tariq Banuri, the Rector of the International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) Dr. Masoom Yasinzai, and other concerned officials.