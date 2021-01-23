Ministry of Education Establishes Committee to Oversee Curricula Standards

The Ministry of Education has directed a 10-member supervisory committee of experts to oversee the ongoing curricula renewal process and to provide guidance to ensure their fulfillment of necessary requirements and adherence to international trends.

A notification issued on Friday stated,

The committee will provide overall guidance to ensure that the curriculum renewal process adheres to the necessary requirements i.e academic standards, the student needs according to age and grade level, and international trends.

The committee has been tasked with assessing certain documents and apprising the ministry about their accuracy, consistency, relevance, and the continuity of knowledge and skills between Grades K-12.

The experts will supervise the curricula for Grades 6 to 12 and will highlight the program areas to be included and excluded from them.

A ministry official said,

The committee will play a supervisory role mainly on curriculum being developed by experts under the National Curriculum Council (NCC) for class six to eight and then from class nine to 12.

The 10 experts on the committee are: