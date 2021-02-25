Here’s How Many Frontline Workers Have Been Vaccinated In Pakistan

Over 100,000 healthcare workers have been vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus in Pakistan so far, revealed the parliamentary secretary Dr. Nausheed Hamid.

Discussing the vaccine statistics with media reps, the National Health Services secretary said that Phase-I of the vaccination drive is in full swing, and scores of healthcare workers are being inoculated on a daily basis.

People above 60 years of age will be vaccinated in the second phase that starts next month. Dr. Nausheed Hamid mentioned that the process to register people aged 65 and over is currently underway.

ALSO READ

Oblivious Pakistan is a “Key Trial Market” for Nicotine Products: BAT Director

The COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access (COVAX) body will provide 22.7 million doses of vaccines to Pakistan in three phases, as per the NCOC. The first batch will hit Pakistan during the first week of March.

All citizens, including frontline healthcare workers, may register for vaccination by sending their ID card number to 1166 via SMS or NIMS website.