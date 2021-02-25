Pakistan and India Announce a Historic Decision on LoC

In a rare move, Pakistan and India’s militaries have agreed to strictly observe a ceasefire at the Line of Control in the disputed region of Kashmir.

The development came during the director-general of military operations (DGMO) level talks on Thursday morning, a Pakistani military statement said.

Both sides agreed for strict observance of all agreements, understandings and cease firing along the [Line of Control] and all other sectors, with effect from midnight [on Friday].

ALSO READ

Candidate Dies During Physical Test for Police

The talks were held “in a free, frank, and cordial atmosphere” between the armies of the two nuclear-armed countries.

The two countries had reached a ceasefire agreement in 2003 at the Line of Control (LoC), but it is frequently violated by the Indian side, resulting in civilian and military casualties.

In 2020 alone, unprovoked firing and shelling from Indian forces martyred at least 28 civilians and wounded 257 more in Azad Kashmir.

ALSO READ

Sindh Govt Will Fire Healthcare Workers Who Refuse to Get Vaccinated

According to Pakistan’s foreign office, Indian forces have violated the ceasefire at least 175 times since January 2021, wounding eight civilians.

The renewal of the ceasefire agreement has come amid calls to resolve all issues through dialogue from Prime Minister Imran Khan and Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa recently offered India to resolve all issues through dialogue.

However, it is not clear whether the latest move will lead to further de-escalation in tensions between the countries.