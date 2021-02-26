Consortium of Daewoo, Skywell & Hitachi to Launch Electric Buses in Pakistan

In a significant development, which took place yesterday, Daewoo Express Pakistan, Skywell China, and Hitachi ABB Power Grids Sweden reportedly signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to launch Electric Buses in Pakistan.

As per a media report, the MoU entailed that the three parties shall jointly set up a complete EV charging infrastructure and a value chain of electric buses and Electric Vehicles (EVs) in Pakistan to manufacture, assemble, and sell the vehicles in Pakistan and then export them to other countries.

The meeting was conducted through a live video call, which saw the participation of Governor Punjab, Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, and the ambassadors of the People’s Republic of China, South Korea, Switzerland, Sweden, and Japan.

While attending the ceremony, the governor added that climate deterioration is becoming a serious concern for the country and the billion tree tsunami projects of Prime Minister Imran Khan aim to address that issue.

He further remarked in favor of the business development with a welcoming gesture, stating, “My doors are always open for the business community. When I was in the UK, I always lobbied for businessmen, and now my doors in Governor House in Lahore are always open for businessmen for discussing any problems they are facing to promote their businesses. I always lobbied for businessmen because they generate jobs and contribute taxes.”

Swedish Ambassador commended the efforts of the government o bring about better changes, not only to repair the damage done to the environment but also to facilitate the general public as well. The ambassador added that the consortium between the three parties to introduce EVs in Pakistan shall be of great benefit to all the stakeholders and beneficiaries,