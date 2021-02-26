Oppo Launches Reno5 K 5G With 12GB RAM & Super AMOLED Display

Oppo has announced the most recent member of its Reno5 lineup dubbed the Reno5 K 5G. The smartphone comes with impressive mid-range specifications with a quad-sensor camera setup on the back, 12 GB RAM, and SD750 SoC. Nevertheless, the display takes the cake.

Design and Display

Featuring a design similar to the previously launched Oppo Reno5, the Reno5 K 5G is built around a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 1080p resolution.

It comes with a punch hole at the top left and the fingerprint sensor is mounted inside the display.

Internals and Storage

Internally the handset is powered by the Snapdragon 750G SoC topped with 8 GB or 12 GB RAM and 128 GB or 256 GB onboard storage.

It boots Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1 out of the box.

Cameras

The handset has a total of five cameras. At the back, it is equipped with a quad-sensor camera setup with a 64 MP main sensor, an 8 MP ultrawide, a 2 MP macro lens, and a 2 MP depth unit.

For selfies, it sports a 32 MP lone sensor.

Battery and Pricing

The whole package is fueled by a 4300 mAh battery with 65W charging.

It will be available for sale in China by 6th March. The pricing details have not been unveiled yet.

Specifications