Oppo Launches Reno5 K 5G With 12GB RAM & Super AMOLED Display

Posted 3 mins ago by Mahnoor Nadeem

Oppo has announced the most recent member of its Reno5 lineup dubbed the Reno5 K 5G. The smartphone comes with impressive mid-range specifications with a quad-sensor camera setup on the back, 12 GB RAM, and SD750 SoC. Nevertheless, the display takes the cake.

Design and Display

Featuring a design similar to the previously launched Oppo Reno5, the Reno5 K 5G is built around a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 1080p resolution.

It comes with a punch hole at the top left and the fingerprint sensor is mounted inside the display.

Internals and Storage

Internally the handset is powered by the Snapdragon 750G SoC topped with 8 GB or 12 GB RAM and 128 GB or 256 GB onboard storage.

It boots Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1 out of the box.

Cameras

The handset has a total of five cameras. At the back, it is equipped with a quad-sensor camera setup with a 64 MP main sensor, an 8 MP ultrawide, a 2 MP macro lens, and a 2 MP depth unit.

For selfies, it sports a 32 MP lone sensor.

Battery and Pricing

The whole package is fueled by a 4300 mAh battery with 65W charging.

It will be available for sale in China by 6th March. The pricing details have not been unveiled yet.

Specifications

  • CPU: Octa-core (2×2.2 GHz Kryo 570 & 6×1.8 GHz Kryo 570)
  • GPU: Adreno 619
  • Chipset: Qualcomm SM7225 Snapdragon 750G 5G (8 nm)
  • OS: Android 11, ColorOS 11.1
  • Networks: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G
  • Display:
    • AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, 6.43 inches, 1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 aspect ratio, 90 Hz
  • Memory:
    • RAM: 8 GB. 12 GB
    • Internal: 128GB, 256 GB
  • Camera
    • Primary: 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    • Selfie: 32 MP
  • Connectivity: LTE, USB type-C, GPS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0,
  • Fingerprint scanner: Yes (under display)
  • Battery: 4300 mAh (65W charging)

