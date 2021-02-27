PSL 2021 Match 9: Top Spot Up for Grabs as Sultans Clash Against Kings

Multan Sultans will look to carry the momentum after winning their first match of the tournament against Lahore Qalandars. Karachi Kings, on the other hand, will be looking to bounce back after a disappointing defeat to Islamabad United in their previous outing. Both the teams will be fighting to solidify their positions in the PSL points table.

Multan’s captain, Mohammad Rizwan, is in the form of his life and he scored yet another half-century in the previous match, leading his team to victory. He is currently the leading run-scorer in PSL 6.

Karachi on the other hand will be looking to resolve the issue of their bowling unit after being in a strong position against Islamabad United. However, they lost the plot and were unable to defend their total.

While Multan aren’t expected to tinker with their line-up, Karachi will be looking to right their wrongs, expect one or two changes in their line-up.

The match will begin at 2 pm Pakistan Standard Time as both the teams lock horns in a nail-biting contest. The match will be live-streamed here.

Match Details

Date Saturday, 27th February 2021 Time 02:00 pm PST Venue National Stadium Karachi Live Stream LINK 1, LINK 2

Head-to-Head

Both teams have encountered each other seven times in the tournament. Karachi have won 4 including 1 Super Over and lost 1 with 2 matches ending in no result.

Possible Playing XIs

Karachi Kings:

Babar Azam, Sharjeel Khan, Colin Ingram, Joe Clarke (wk), Mohammad Nabi, Dan Christian, Imad Wasim (c), Mohammad Ilyas, Waqas Maqsood, Mohammad Amir, Arshad Iqbal

Multan Sultans:



Mohammad Rizwan (c, wk), Chris Lynn, James Vince, Rilee Rossouw, Sohaib Maqsood, Khushdil Shah, Carlos Brathwaite, Shahid Afridi, Sohail Khan, Usman Qadir, Shahnawaz Dhani

Players to Lookout For

Karachi Kings:

Mohammad Nabi led the fightback for Karachi in their last outing. He was accurate with his bowling spell and picked up a crucial wicket at the backend of the innings. His power-hitting ability is what makes him dangerous with the bat as well. He has hit 4 sixes in PSL 6 despite only facing 19 deliveries. Karachi will be hoping he puts in another all-round masterclass against the Sultans.

Multan Sultans:

To say Chris Lynn has been poor would be an understatement. His highest score in the tournament so far is 1 in 3 matches. Multan’s marquee signing is due a big innings and to do it against the home team would be a great way to kick start his tournament. Multan put all their chips in by picking the Australian in the PSL 2021 draft and he needs to repay the trust they have put in him.

