Updated PSL Points Table | Standings After Match 11

Lahore Qalandars pulled off an amazing run chase against arch-rivals Karachi Kings beating them by 6 wickets. Lahore move ahead of Karachi and sit at second place in the PSL points table.
Fakhar Zaman and Ben Dunk led the charge for Lahore Qalandars putting up more than a hundred runs stand for the fourth wicket, before South African all-rounder, David Wiese wrapped things up with a quickfire 31 runs off 9 balls, including 20 runs off the penultimate over by Mohammad Amir.
Karachi move down to the third position in the PSL 6 points table and will be hoping that Islamabad lose to Quetta in the next match to keep their position in the table
Let’s have a look at the updated points table:
|Team
|Matches
|Wins
|Losses
|N/R
|Points
|NRR
|Peshawar Zalmi
|4
|3
|1
|–
|6
|0.43
|Lahore Qalandars
|4
|3
|1
|–
|6
|0.058
|Karachi Kings
|4
|2
|2
|–
|4
|0.798
|Islamabad United
|3
|2
|1
|–
|4
|-0.175
|Multan Sultans
|4
|1
|3
|–
|2
|-0.019
|Quetta Gladiators
|3
|0
|3
|–
|0
|-1.53