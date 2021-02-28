Updated PSL Points Table | Standings After Match 11

Lahore Qalandars pulled off an amazing run chase against arch-rivals Karachi Kings beating them by 6 wickets. Lahore move ahead of Karachi and sit at second place in the PSL points table.

Fakhar Zaman and Ben Dunk led the charge for Lahore Qalandars putting up more than a hundred runs stand for the fourth wicket, before South African all-rounder, David Wiese wrapped things up with a quickfire 31 runs off 9 balls, including 20 runs off the penultimate over by Mohammad Amir.

Karachi move down to the third position in the PSL 6 points table and will be hoping that Islamabad lose to Quetta in the next match to keep their position in the table

Let’s have a look at the updated points table: