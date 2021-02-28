Find out all about the world of Pakistan Super League here:

Updated PSL Points Table | Standings After Match 11

Posted 15 mins ago by Saad Nasir

Lahore Qalandars pulled off an amazing run chase against arch-rivals Karachi Kings beating them by 6 wickets. Lahore move ahead of Karachi and sit at second place in the PSL points table.

Fakhar Zaman and Ben Dunk led the charge for Lahore Qalandars putting up more than a hundred runs stand for the fourth wicket, before South African all-rounder, David Wiese wrapped things up with a quickfire 31 runs off 9 balls, including 20 runs off the penultimate over by Mohammad Amir.

Karachi move down to the third position in the PSL 6 points table and will be hoping that Islamabad lose to Quetta in the next match to keep their position in the table

Let’s have a look at the updated points table:

Team Matches Wins Losses N/R Points NRR
Peshawar Zalmi 4 3 1 6 0.43
Lahore Qalandars 4 3 1 6 0.058
Karachi Kings 4 2 2 4 0.798
Islamabad United 3 2 1 4 -0.175
Multan Sultans 4 1 3 2 -0.019
Quetta Gladiators 3 0 3 0 -1.53


