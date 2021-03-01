Pakistan, Korea and UNHCR to Provide 600,000 Face Masks to Afghan Refugees

The Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and the Government of the Republic of Korea, and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), signed an Acknowledgment Certificate for the provision of six hundred thousand (600,000) medical masks today.

These marks will be provided to the Government of Pakistan as a donation from the Korean side for distribution among Afghan refugees and host communities across Pakistan, particularly those in direct contact with persons testing positive for COVID-19, including patients.

United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) will further distribute the medical masks in all the Provinces of Pakistan through their warehouse at Azakhel, Nowshera, Khyber Pukhtunkhwa.

Noor Ahmed, Secretary Ministry of Economic Affairs, welcomed the Korean Ambassador, H.E. Suh Sangpyo, and Representative from UNHCR, Noriko Yoshida, on this occasion. The Secretary also acknowledged the Korean Government for the Framework Arrangement 2018-20 of five hundred million dollars.

He also thanked Korean Government for the relief assistance of US$ 5 million for the flood relief program. He also thanked Korean Government for their relief assistance of $0.8 million for COVID-19 through WHO response and risk mitigation activities in Pakistan and $0.4 million for locust control in 2020.

The Korean Ambassador acknowledged the efforts of the Government of Pakistan for a proactive approach to combat the COVID-19 pandemic in the country in a coordinated manner with Federal and Provincial Governments.

Noriko Yoshida acknowledged the Korean assistance for refugees in Pakistan and the role of the Government of Pakistan in mitigating the sufferings of refugees across the country.

The Acknowledgement Certificate was signed in triplicate by Secretary Ministry of Economic Affairs, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea, and Representative of UNHCR Pakistan for distribution of 600,000 masks at the Federal and Provincial levels through the coordinated efforts of the Ministry of National Health Services and Regulation, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Commissioner Afghan Refugees (CAR), and through UNHCR.