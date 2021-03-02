CAA to Review Summer Schedule of International Flights

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has called an important meeting on 4 March for which it has invited the managers of all the international airports across the country.

The session will be chaired by the Deputy Director-General Regulatory, Nadir Shafi, who will discuss the summer scheduling of flight operations and the challenges on hand ahead of the season.

Among other issues on the agenda that are to be deliberated during the meeting is the roster of the summer flights for both arrivals and departures. It is expected that the summer schedule will be duly finalized during this session.

The attendees will also discuss the provision of facilities to passengers turning to the airports.

In a separate development on Monday, the CAA issued the revised list of the countries facing travel restrictions due to the ongoing pandemic.

The number of countries in Category A has been reduced to 21 from 24, and travelers from these countries do not require COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test certificates to enter Pakistan. The list includes Australia, China, New Zealand, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, and Singapore.