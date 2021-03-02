Iconic Duo of Aisam-ul-Haq & Rohan Bopanna Reunites

Pakistani tennis icon, Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, and Indian star, Rohan Bopanna, are set to reunite to play men’s doubles at the Acapulco ATP 500 event in Mexico later this month.

Popularly known as the ‘Indo-Pak Express’, the duo has confirmed the news as they have also shared the Acapulco ATP 500 doubles entry list on their respective Twitter accounts.

Qureshi and Bopanna have known each other since their junior circuit days. The first time the duo played together was in 2003 in a Challenger tournament in Denver, USA, which they won.

Despite the success, a gap in their rankings and both players trying to focus on singles events, saw them stay apart on the tennis court for three more years before reuniting in 2007.

After the reunion, the duo formed a very successful pairing and broke into the top ten double pairs of the world more than a decade ago.

Collectively, the Indo-Pak Express has lifted five titles as Aisam’s skillful serve and volley game perfectly complements Bopanna’s aggressive and power-oriented style.