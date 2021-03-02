Find out all about the world of Pakistan Super League here:

Updated PSL Points Table | Standings After Match 12

Posted 9 mins ago by Saad Nasir

Islamabad United demolished a demoralized Quetta Gladiators side and jumped up to the second spot in the PSL points table. Quetta lost their fourth consecutive match and sit at the bottom of the table

Hasan Ali and Faheem Ashraf set the tone for Islamabad United by providing early breakthroughs and dismantled the Quetta batting unit despite an exquisite half-century by Sarfaraz Ahmed. Paul Stirling took the Quetta’s bowling apart by scoring his maiden PSL half-century. Islamabad won the match comfortably by 6 wickets in the end.

Islamabad United’s next match is against Lahore Qalandars on 4 March as both teams look to climb to the top of the PSL 6 points table.

Let’s have a look at the updated points table:

Team Matches Wins Losses N/R Points NRR
Peshawar Zalmi 4 3 1 6 0.43
Islamabad United 4 3 1 6 0.202
Lahore Qalandars 4 3 1 6 0.058
Karachi Kings 4 2 2 4 0.798
Multan Sultans 4 1 3 2 -0.019
Quetta Gladiators 4 0 4 0 -1.507


