Waqar Younis Names His Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad

Veteran Pakistani cricketer turned commentator Waqar Younis has revealed his squad that will represent Pakistan in the upcoming T20I World Cup scheduled for June 2024.

Younis weighed in on who should be selected for the Pakistan T20I World Cup squad and what can be the best combination so that the Men in Green lift the trophy on June 29.

ALSO READ Six-Month Roadmap for Pakistani Sports Revealed

While commentating in the five-match T20I series between Pakistan and New Zealand, he was asked about the potential squad he would pick for the mega-event.

Among the notable inclusions in the squad are Babar Azam, Saim Ayub, and Fakhar Zaman as the top order including Mohammad Rizwan and Usman Khan as primary wicketkeepers.

The selection also features some exciting young talents such as Azam Khan, Abrar Ahmed, and Naseem Shah, highlighting Pakistan’s new talent that can serve the country for the next decade.

He termed Iftikhar Ahmed, Azam Khan, and Shadab Khan as the backbone of Pakistan’s middle order emphasizing that these three will provide the impetus in the middle overs during matches with their power hitting.

In the bowling line-up, he went with three spinners Imad Wasim, Abrar Ahmed, and Usama Mir, and four seamers including Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, and Mohammad Amir.

The former cricketer highlighted that Usman Khan and Shadab Khan can be matchwinners for the Men in Green during the World Cup that will be held in the USA and the Caribbean.

Here’s his squad:

Babar Azam Mohammad Rizwan Saim Ayub Fakhar Zaman Usman Khan Azam Khan Iftikhar Ahmed Shadab Khan Imad Wasim Shaheen Afridi Naseem Shah Mohammad Amir Haris Rauf Abrar Ahmed Usama Mir

He expressed optimism about Pakistan’s prospects in the tournament and called for unwavering support from fans and stakeholders.

The T20I World Cup, slated to commence in June 2024, promises to be a thrilling event, with teams from around the globe vying for cricketing glory.

ALSO READ Aamer Jamal Secures Big Deal With English County

Pakistan, a powerhouse in the T20 format, will be looking to make a mark against India on June 9, under the leadership of Babar Azam as they strive to bring home the coveted trophy for the first time since 2009.