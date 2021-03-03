Gyms Declared High-Risk Zones for COVID-19 Transmission

US Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has declared gyms as the high-risk areas in the transmission of Coronavirus.

According to CDC’s weekly morbidity and mortality report, the Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH) confirmed Coronavirus cases among 55 of 81 attendees of a gym between 24 August and 1 September last year.

Out of 55, 43 attendees with COVID-19 participated in multiple sessions while potentially infectious. 22 attendees with Coronavirus attended on or after the day of symptom onset.

Among 58 gym attendees who provided information about behaviors, 44 reported infrequent mask use, including 32 of 38 attendees with Coronavirus and 12 of 20 without Coronavirus.

The CDC report states that increased respiratory exertion that occurs in the enclosed gym spaces facilitates transmission of SARS-CoV-2, the Coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

In order to reduce Coronavirus transmission in gyms, the CDC has recommended attendees to wear a mask, even during high-intensity activities.

Moreover, gyms should enforce physical distancing, improve ventilation, and decrease the number of attendees in each session.

In addition, the CDC has encouraged gym attendees to isolate after symptom onset or receiving a positive COVID-19 test result and to quarantine after a potential exposure to COVID-19 and while awaiting test results.