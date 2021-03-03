Pakistan to Get Additional 500,000 Doses of Sinopharm Vaccine

An additional 500,000 doses of China’s Sinopharm Coronavirus will soon reach Pakistan to augment the ongoing inoculation drive.

Foreign Minister, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, revealed this during the launch event of celebrations related to the establishment of Pakistan-China diplomatic relations along with the Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister, Wang Yi.

Last month, 500,000 doses of Sinopharm’s COVID-19 vaccine reached the country, allowing authorities to kick start a mass vaccination campaign in which healthcare workers are being inoculated.

1 million doses of Sinopharm’s vaccine will help in vaccinating 0.5 million citizens against the Coronavirus.

Around 45 million citizens will be inoculated by the AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines committed by GAVI while 20 million citizens will be vaccinated by China’s CanSino COVID-19 vaccine, which is in the final stage of testing.

Collectively, these three sources will cover 65.5 million out of the targeted 70 million Pakistanis that need to be vaccinated in order to break the chain of transmission of Coronavirus.

The government has planned to cover the small difference by allowing the private sector to import vaccines after registering them with DRAP.