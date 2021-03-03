Samsung Unveils Smaller Micro-LED TVs And New QLED Models

At the CES 2021 (held in January) Samsung unveiled its new lineup of Micro LED and Neo QLED TVs featuring smaller bezels, a new audio system with object tracking and spatial optimization, and a One Connect Box for better cable management.

Now, at its Unbox & Discover event today, the company has introduced new TVs with the said technologies along with a digital whiteboard and its 2021 line-up of Q Series soundbars with Q-Symphony tech.

Micro-LED TVs

The first Samsung micro-LED TV, introduced in 2018, was a humungous 146-inch unit. At that time, the company said that the tech was not advanced enough to be incorporated in a smaller, budget-friendly structure. However, the company has now unveiled two micro-LED TVs, 110-inch and 99-inch, that will launch globally at the end of March. A smaller 88-inch model will hit the shelves during fall.

These TVs come with 4Vue (quad view) that allows them to work as four smaller TVs displaying content from four independent sources simultaneously. This makes them ideal for commercial uses.

Neo QLED

The Samsung Neo QLED TVs are available in 8K and 4K resolution. At today’s event, the company has introduced three new TV models, i.e., 85-, 75- and 65-inches, to the 8K resolution lineup. These cost between $5,000 to $9,000.

It also introduced a couple of new models to the 4K lineup starting from 50-inches. The pricing starts from $1600 ranging up to $5000.

Last year, Samsung became the Official TV Partner for the Xbox Series X in the US and Canada. To optimize its TVs for gaming, the Korean company worked with AMD to create the first TVs with Freesync Premium Pro support for consoles and PCs. The Neo QLED TVs can run at 120 fps with a response time of 5.8 ms.

Moreover, they come with Super Ultrawide Gameview mode to put the TV in an ultra-wide aspect ratio similar to a gaming monitor. Apart from gaming, the Neo QLED TVs also come with an in-built smart trainer and an AI camera.

Other TVs

Other TVs introduced at the event include:

The Terrace, an outdoor weather-resistant TV with an IP55 rating. It is available in 55-inch and 65-inch sizes along with a 75-inch Full Sun model.

The Frame, an artsy model that is perched on an easel to look like a painting. Samsung has partnered with the NAVA Contemporary, Etsy, and others to offer a growing library of over 1,400 pieces of art that can be displayed.

The Premiere , industry-first triple laser projector with 4K resolution.

, industry-first triple laser projector with 4K resolution. Interactive display, a 75-inch digital whiteboard that can be used in classrooms and offices. It is also available in 85-, 65- and 55-inches models.

Audio

Apart from introducing new TVs, Samsung also launched its 2021 line-up of Q Series soundbars with Q-Symphony tech dubbed the Q950A. This is the industry’s first 11.1.4 channel system that promises to deliver 3-dimensional sound. It also comes with support for SmartThings, HomeKit, and other voice assistants.

According to Samsung, the soundbar is optimized to measure its environment to project audio precisely where it needs to be.

As far as the availability of the products and their pricing is concerned, the details are still under wraps. The new products are listed on Samsung’s official website but their pricing and availability details have been left out.