Find out all about the world of Pakistan Super League here:

Updated PSL Points Table | Standings After Match 14

Posted 2 hours ago by Saad Nasir
PSL points table

Quetta Gladiators won their first match of PSL 6 by defeating Multan Sultans by 22 runs. Quetta became the first side to defend a target in this year’s tournament and registered their first points on the PSL points table.

Quetta’s spinners strangled the Sultans batsmen as Qais Ahmed picked up 3 wickets, Zahid Mehmood picked up 2, while Mohammad Nawaz picked up 1 as Sultans were bundled out for 154 despite yet another half-century by captain Mohammad Rizwan.

Quetta and Multan are placed just outside the playoffs position in the PSL 6 points table with 2 points each.

Let’s have a look at the updated points table:

Team Matches Wins Losses N/R Points NRR
Karachi Kings 5 3 2 6 0.697
Peshawar Zalmi 5 3 2 6 0.273
Islamabad United 4 3 1 6 0.202
Lahore Qalandars 4 3 1 6 0.058
Multan Sultans 5 1 4 2 -0.213
Quetta Gladiators 5 1 4 2 -0.97


lens

Naimal Khawar Khan Looks Picture-Perfect In Her Day Out
Read more in lens

perspective

Islamophobia, An intentional deliberate campaign against Muslims’
Read more in perspective
close
>