Updated PSL Points Table | Standings After Match 14

Quetta Gladiators won their first match of PSL 6 by defeating Multan Sultans by 22 runs. Quetta became the first side to defend a target in this year’s tournament and registered their first points on the PSL points table.
Quetta’s spinners strangled the Sultans batsmen as Qais Ahmed picked up 3 wickets, Zahid Mehmood picked up 2, while Mohammad Nawaz picked up 1 as Sultans were bundled out for 154 despite yet another half-century by captain Mohammad Rizwan.
Quetta and Multan are placed just outside the playoffs position in the PSL 6 points table with 2 points each.
Let’s have a look at the updated points table:
|Team
|Matches
|Wins
|Losses
|N/R
|Points
|NRR
|Karachi Kings
|5
|3
|2
|–
|6
|0.697
|Peshawar Zalmi
|5
|3
|2
|–
|6
|0.273
|Islamabad United
|4
|3
|1
|–
|6
|0.202
|Lahore Qalandars
|4
|3
|1
|–
|6
|0.058
|Multan Sultans
|5
|1
|4
|–
|2
|-0.213
|Quetta Gladiators
|5
|1
|4
|–
|2
|-0.97