Vivo iQOO Neo5’s Leaked Photos Reveal Key Specs About The Gaming Phone

Vivo’s subsidiary iQOO that mainly deals with gaming phones is gearing up to launch its latest iteration of the Neo series dubbed iQOO Neo5 on 16th March.

Just ahead of its launch, live images of the smartphone have surfaced on the internet. The images are not very clear and appear to be taken from video editing software. Nevertheless, the key features of the device are visible.

The smartphone, according to the images, will come with three cameras on the back and one on the front. The rear cameras appear to be standard imaging sensors. None of them is a periscope shooter. However, this does not come as a surprise since Neo is the company’s affordable gaming phone series.

The protruding power key hints that the fingerprint sensor is mounted under the display which means the smartphone is built around an OLED panel. One of the images shows the Peacekeeper Elite/Game for Peace (the Chinese version of PUBG) running on the phone at the highest refresh rate, i.e., 120 Hz. However, even though it offers a 120 Hz refresh rate, only a few games come with support for it. Other games like Honor of Kings (aka King of Glory) will be limited to 90 Hz.

According to previous leaks and rumors, Vivo iQOO Neo5 will come with Snapdragon 870 and will boot Origin OS on top of Android 11 out of the box. More details will be revealed as the launch date nears.