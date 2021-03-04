Ban on In-Flight Meals to End Soon

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has suggested lifting the ban on in-flight meal services for passengers imposed during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic.

The authority wrote a letter to Aviation Division on Wednesday, recommending to lift the ban as the authority’s efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic have been successful. The letter further asked the Aviation Division to seek approval from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) in this regard.

ALSO READ

PM Imran Khan to Address the Nation in Less than an Hour

With the number of COVID-19 cases coming down, the CAA wants permission to begin services of meal and beverages onboard for domestic flights.

The precedent was set by Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) in November last year when it halted the meal service on domestic routes to limit interaction between passengers and crew members under the reviewed standard operating procedures (SOPs). The idea was soon picked up by the Civil Aviation Authority that directed all airlines to follow the protocol.

ALSO READ

PIA Resumes Lahore-Islamabad Flights After Two Years

Meanwhile, the passengers on international flights are being served with a pre-packaged box with cold beverages.

Passengers flying to Saudi Arabia receive snacks, club sandwiches, patties, one banana, and muffins in a pre-packaged box with a cold drink. Whereas flights to Kabul and Gulf countries only serve snacks.