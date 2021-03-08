Construction Work on Lahore’s Five Mega Projects to Start in April

The construction work on five mega projects worth Rs. 20.5 billion is expected to begin by the end of April. Currently, the process of qualification of contractors, bidding process, the award of contracts, and transfers of funds is underway.

The five projects to be launched next month are:

A flyover at Sheranwala Gate An underpass at Gulab Devi Hospital Additional lanes on the Lahore Bridge (Ferozepur Road) A flyover at Shahkam Chowk Five underpasses on The Mall

According to an official of the Lahore Development Authority (LDA), the Karim Market (Allama Iqbal Town) intersection flyover and an underpass project have been pushed back until the next fiscal year due to the shortage of funds.

It has been decided in principle to launch these projects in the city, as the Lahore Development Authority has been entrusted with the task to accomplish them under a fast-track plan.

Here is the breakdown of the cost and other details related to these proposed projects:

