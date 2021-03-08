COVID-19 Vaccination of Senior Citizens to Begin From 10 March

The Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives, Asad Umar, announced on Sunday that the government will start the coronavirus vaccination program for people aged 60 years and above from 10 March (Wednesday).

The PTI leader who also heads the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC), tweeted,

The vaccination of people 60 years and older will be starting from Wednesday the 10th of March. Vaccinations will be done in reverse order by age. This means the oldest person who has registered will be vaccinated first. Full details will be issued tomorrow.

ALSO READ

Scam Alert: An Unbelievable Chat App Developed by 15 Years Old Pakistani Kid

Meanwhile, Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) issued a warning on Sunday that the decision by the government to relax the coronavirus restrictions may result in the third wave of the pandemic as infections are continuing to surge.

ALSO READ

SECP Commissioner Indicates Correlation Between Female Presence on Boards and Companies’ Performance

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) recently relaxed restrictions on business activities, schools, and offices, and allowed them to operate at full strength. Schools are now allowed to conduct classes five days a week, and permission to hold indoor weddings has been granted as well.