Strict Action to be Taken Against Corrupt Tax Officials: FBR

Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Javed Ghani, informed the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Monday that the FBR is taking strict action against the corrupt tax officials in line with the Board’s zero-tolerance for corruption policy.

During the meeting of the PAC to review audit paras for 2019-20, Javed Ghani informed the committee that the Integrity Management Cell and Regional Integrity Committees (RICs) are investigating complaints of corruption against the tax officials.

Strict action would be taken against the tax officials where corruption has been proved. Rana Tanveer Hussain chaired the committee meeting.

Javed Ghani stated that there is zero-tolerance for corruption in the FBR. “Whenever I receive any complaint against joiner or senior tax official, it is thoroughly investigated and immediate action is being taken. Irrespective of the position or designation of the official, we have not spared any corrupt tax official,” he added.

The issue of corruption in tax machinery came to the light when the PTI chief whip in the National Assembly, Amir Dogar, who is also a member of the PAC, shared his personal experience.

He alleged that a Commissioner asked him to give a bribe for only changing the tax jurisdiction from Multan to Islamabad.

A PAC member said that if Commissioner can ask for speed money from the chief whip in the National Assembly, Amir Dogar, you can imagine the entire situation of the tax machinery.

When FBR Chairman inquired about the name of the official, Dogar gave the name of the Commissioner to the Chairman FBR for necessary action.

Chairman PAC Rana Tanveer Hussain directed the FBR to take action against the corrupt tax officials where cases have been proved.

Member of the PAC Noor Alam Khan suggested that the FBR should depute honest tax officials replacing the corrupt once.

Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP) officials further informed the committee that a team was sent to the National Bank of Pakistan to conduct an audit of its affairs. However, the bank has written a letter to the office, refusing to comply.

In this letter, the bank has refused to conduct the audit. The said letter has been submitted to the PAC Secretariat seeking necessary directions.

The PAC expressed displeasure over the attitude of the concerned bank officials, who refused to comply.

Meanwhile, the committee also directed President National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) to appear before the next meeting of the committee.