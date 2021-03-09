BISE Lahore Revises Forms Submission Schedule for Intermediate Exams

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore has issued a revised schedule for the online submission of the forms for the Intermediate examinations for the academic session 2020-21.

According to a notification issued on Tuesday, the last date for submissions with single fees is 12 March 2021.

Students have been notified to submit their forms by the due date, and those who miss the deadline may submit their forms online by 22 March with double fees. Delayed forms will be accepted with a triple fee until 30 March 2021.

The notification mentions that admission forms will not be accepted after 30 March, and that the forms can be downloaded from BISE Lahore’s website (http://www.biselahore.edu.pk).

According to a previous announcement, candidates who want to retake the examinations to improve their grades will have to pay Rs. 600 as certificate charges in addition to admission and processing fees.

As per a notification dated 5 March 2021, the annual Intermediate examinations will start on 12 June, and the results will be announced on 30 September.