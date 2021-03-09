Govt to Launch e-Transfer and Posting Module Soon

The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) has given the e-Transfer and Posting Module to the Federal Government Educational Institutions (FGEI Cantt & Garrisons) after officials carefully reviewed the team responsible for taking care of the platform.

Developed by the PITB, the e-Transfer and Posting Module is currently being tested and is expected to be launched with complete functionality later this month.

The e-Transfer and Posting Module will be a major milestone in achieving transparency by following the pillars of a democratic government in the present system while aiming to improve efficiency through the automation of manual and repetitive tasks.

Apart from solving seniority issues and the implementation of policies, the module will be a leap towards paperless offices and e-governance. It is one of the many projects initiated by the government to support the progressive technological backdrop of Punjab.