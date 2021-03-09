Lawyer Arrested for Stealing Cars for the 9th Time in Karachi

The Karachi Police have arrested a man wearing a lawyer’s uniform on Monday for the ninth time on charges of car lifting.

According to the details, Ayub Malik Mohana of Karachi was apprehended during an operation in Gulshan-e-Iqbal for stealing cars and selling their parts in Balochistan.

Senior Superintendent Police (SSP), Arif Aslam Rao, said, “He used to wear the uniform of a lawyer when committing the crime to prevent suspicion”.

SSP Rao revealed that the suspect had first been arrested in 2009 and had served many years in prison, adding that he had completed a degree in Law during his imprisonment. He remarked that Mohana has been defaming the profession with his involvement in criminal activities.

The spokesperson for the Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell revealed that Mohana had been arrested on eight occasions for stealing cars prior to this offense.

“We have impounded a black Toyota Corolla from his possession,” he said.