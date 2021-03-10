Karachi University Installs Solar Power Generation System

The University of Karachi (KU) has installed solar panels with a capacity of 30 KW for power generation at its Faculty of Arts.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab, the Spokesperson for the government of Sindh and the Advisor to the Chief Minister of Sindh on Law, Environment, Climate Change, and Coastal Development, inaugurated the solar power generation system that has been funded by the university’s alumni.

ALSO READ

NdcTech and PTCL Collaborate to Offer Banking Services on Cloud for the First Time in Pakistan

The solar panel grid-tied system will help save KU’s spendings on the payment of its electricity bills.

Wahab apprised the members about the benefits of installing a solar panel system that include improving the environment as it does not emit greenhouse gases, and provides an affordable and cheap power generation system.

“A change is being witnessed in the university and it is a matter of pride,” he added.

ALSO READ

World Bank and Economic Affairs Ministry Sign Agreement for FATA TDPs Worth $12 Million

The University of Karachi Alumni Association Baltimore Washington DC had raised Rs. 3 million for the installation of the 30 KW solar system for the first block of the Arts Faculty – a project that had been initiated in October 2020.