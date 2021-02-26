World Bank and Economic Affairs Ministry Sign Agreement for FATA TDPs Worth $12 Million

Minister for Economic Affairs, Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar, witnessed the signing ceremony of the Additional Grant Agreement of the “FATA Temporarily Displaced Persons Emergency Recovery Project,” worth $12 million with the World Bank, held today, in the Ministry of Economic Affairs.

FATA Temporarily Displaced Persons Early Recovery Project (TDP-ERP) aims to support the early recovery of families affected by the displacement, promote child health and enhance citizen-centered service delivery in the former Tribal Areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The project will also cover four new Districts in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province, i.e., D.I. Khan, Lakki Marwat, Tank, and Bannu, adding to the previously nominated districts of Kurram, Khyber, Orakzai, North Waziristan, South Waziristan, Mohmand, and Bajaur Districts.

With this additional grant financing of $12 million, the total cost of this project would amount to $216 million.

Secretary Ministry of Economic Affairs, Noor Ahmed, signed the grant agreement on behalf of the Government of Pakistan while the representative of NADRA signed the Project Agreement.

Operations Manager World Bank, Malinda Good, signed the agreement on behalf of the World Bank.

At the occasion, the Minister for Economic Affairs reiterated the commitment of the government to support the development activities in merged areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and improve the basic service delivery nearer to their doorsteps.

The Minister appreciated the role of NADRA in achieving the project objectives.

Bakhtyar thanked the World Bank Country Team for extending their continuous support to the government of Pakistan in achieving sustainable economic development in the country.

Malinda Good ensured their continuous support to the Government of Pakistan in achieving the priority development goals.