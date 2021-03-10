TCL Launches The World’s Thinnest 8K Mini-LED Smart TV

At a launch conference held earlier today, TCL unveiled its flagship mini-LED TV dubbed the TCL X12 8K Mini LED Starlight Smart Screen. In addition to having high-end specifications, the 85-inch device also comes with a hefty price tag.

Design and Display

In terms of construction, the TV is being touted as the world’s thinnest Mini LED smart TV. It is also the first OD Zero TV and consists of the most LED chips as compared to other TVs with the same technology.

The OD Zero technology basically refers to the distance between the TV backlight and the screen. While normally LED TVs come with a 20 mm to 30 mm distance between the two panels, with the said device TCL has achieved ‘zero distance’ between the backlight and the screen. Hence, even though it is a huge device with an 85-inch display panel, the thickness has been kept at 1 cm.

It is equipped with 96,000 LED chips with a brightness of 2000 nits. The TCL X12 8K Mini LED features 1920 physical partitions, a 10,000,000:1 contrast ratio with a high-precision picture presentation. It uses the Quantum Dot Pro technology, with an ultra-high color gamut of 157% (BT.709).

Internals

As far as the internals of the device are concerned the processor and software of the TV have not been revealed yet.

However, in terms of audio, it will come with theatre-level Onkyo 5.1.2 Hi-Fi audio with 8 channels, and 25-unit speakers. Moreover, the subwoofer unit has a cavity of 7 liters.

In addition to these features, the smart screen sports a 48 MP 3D ToF camera that accurately recognizes air gestures, supports user play and pause gestures, and can also accurately recognize the person’s viewing posture and distance.

Pricing and Availability

There is no word regarding the availability of the device. However, it will be initially made available in China and will cost $1536.