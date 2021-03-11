SBP Foreign Exchange Reserves Cross $13 Billion Mark

The foreign exchange reserves of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) have once again touched the $13 billion mark.
According to the data released by the SBP, the central bank received inflows of $38 million in the week ending on March 5. With the addition of the inflows, the reserves of the central bank stood at $13.01 billion.
The reserves held by the commercial banks stood at $7.14 billion. Hence, the overall reserves surged to $20.15 billion by the week ending March 05.
Experts forecast a further increase in the reserves owing to the banking regulator’s revision of the profit rate of the Pakistan Investment Bonds (PIBs), which is likely to attract foreign investment.
