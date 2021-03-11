Xiaomi’s Foldable Phone is Launching Soon: Leak

Xiaomi’s first foldable phone has been in the works for a while. However, according to the infamous leakster Digital Chat Station, the wait might finally be over. The leak claims that the upcoming foldable, tentatively named Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 Pro Max, will feature an inward-folding design similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 and will be launched soon.

In January, a Xiaomi foldable fitting the description was spotted on a Subway in China. Soon after, a foldable phone by the company with a model number M2011J18C surfaced on TENAA. However, the design and specification details of the handset were not available.

The Chinese company is set to launch three foldable phones this year, according to Ross Young, founder of Display Supply Chain Consultants.

While talking about the upcoming handsets, he specifically said that the phone with an inward folding form factor will come with a display supplied by China Star (CSOT). The panel is expected to be 8.03-inch diagonally in its unfolded form. It will also have a higher refresh rate but we are unsure whether it will be 90 Hz or 120 Hz. The secondary display will be a 6.38-inch OLED panel with a standard refresh rate.

Young also added that the handset will feature a large camera sensor, most likely an IMX700y with a 10x periscope lens. Moreover, Samsung will be providing displays for one of the Xiaomi foldables.