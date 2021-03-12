Oppo X3 Neo and Lite Launched As Affordable Alternatives To Premium X3 Phones

Oppo is currently having a vibrant week with the launch of its latest bleeding-edge smartphone lineup.

Besides the flagship Find X3 Pro and the vanilla Find X3 variants, Oppo has also showcased its more affordable and quite capable alternatives to the premium Find X3 handsets – the Find X3 Neo, and X3 Lite.

Oppo Find X3 Neo

The Find X3 Neo sports a pristine FHD+ AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and HDR10+. At the software front, the phone runs Android 11 packed with ColorOS 11.1 out of the box.

Oppo has revealed that the Neo variants run on last year’s premium Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoCs paired with 12 gigs of RAM and 256GB storage. The battery is standard 4500mAh and comes with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 charging.

The back shows a Reno 5 Pro-ish look with a triple camera setup sporting a high-end Find X3 50MP main Sony IMX766 camera module with OIS, alongside a 16MP ultrawide and 13MP telephoto sensor. There’s a 2MP macro shooter on the side for close-up photography, but you can guess that Oppo decided to cut a few manufacturing costs here.

Overall, the back feels matte/textured with the brand’s Glow design that repels smudges and fingerprints. The X3 Neo comes in Starlight Black and Galactic Silver colors.

Oppo Find X3 Lite

Perhaps this one’s the mid-ranger there were rumors about, because as compared to other Find X3 variants, the Oppo Find X3 Lite relies on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G topped with 8 gigs of RAM and 128GB storage.

The company has revealed that the Find X3 Lite sports a 6.4″ FHD+ AMOLED display with an integrated fingerprint reader and 90Hz refresh rate. The back of the phone features a 64MP primary lens adjacent to an 8MP ultrawide shooter, supported by 2MP macro and 2MP depth sensors.

On the connectivity front, the X3 Lite supports 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 charging similar to other X3 premiums. It’s also worth mentioning that the X3 Lite model is perhaps the only variant in the Find X3 lineup to have a headphone jack.

Still, this one’s also a 5G phone, as per leaks:

The Oppo Find X3 Lite comes in Galactic Silver, Starry Black and Astral Blue colorways for a retail price of $480. Expect this phone to hit the markets as early as 14th April.

Specifications: Find X3 Lite

Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 5G (7nm)

Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 5G (7nm) CPU: Octa-core (1×2.4 GHz Kryo 475 Prime & 1×2.2 GHz Kryo 475 Gold & 6×1.8 GHz Kryo 475 Silver)

Octa-core (1×2.4 GHz Kryo 475 Prime & 1×2.2 GHz Kryo 475 Gold & 6×1.8 GHz Kryo 475 Silver) GPU: Adreno 620

Adreno 620 OS : Android 11, ColorOS 11.1

: Android 11, ColorOS 11.1 Supported Network s: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G

s: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G Display : 6.43″ AMOLED, 90Hz, 600 nits (typ), 750 nits (peak)

: Memory : RAM : 8GB Internal : 128GB, UFS 2.1 Card slot : No

: Camera : Rear (Quad) : 64 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/1.73″, 0.8µm, PDAF

8 MP, f/2.2, 119˚ (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12µm

2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)

2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) Front : 32MP, f/2.4, 24mm (wide), 1/2.8″, 0.8µm

: Colors: Galactic Silver, Azure Blue, Starry Black

Galactic Silver, Azure Blue, Starry Black Fingerprint sensor: Under-display (optical)

Under-display (optical) Battery : 4,500mAh, 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging, 30W Fast wireless charging

: 4,500mAh, 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging, 30W Fast wireless charging Price: $480

