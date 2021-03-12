PCB Chairman Accepts Head of Sports Medicine’s Resignation

Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Ehsan Mani, has accepted the resignation of PCB’s Head of Sports Medicine Department, Dr. Sohail Saleem.

According to reports, Dr. Sohail will now serve a one-month notice period and cooperate with the two-member independent panel investigating the failure of the COVID-19 protocols enforced during Pakistan Super League (PSL) 6.

Dr. Sohail had tendered resignation as the PCB’s Head of Sports Medicine Department after PSL 6 ended abruptly earlier this month as a result of a COVID-19 outbreak in its bio-secure bubble.

On 4 March, PCB had decided to postpone PSL 6 after multiple cricketers and officials tested positive for Coronavirus.

Yesterday, PCB announced to resume PSL 6 in June and to hold all the remaining matches of the event in Karachi.

Note that PCB has already decided to outsource the management of the bio-secure bubble to a UK-based company.

