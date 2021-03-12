Youngsters Rewarded as Pakistan’s Squads for South Africa & Zimbabwe Announced

New Chief Selector, Mohammad Wasim, announced Pakistan’s squad for the upcoming tours of South Africa and Zimbabwe earlier today.

T20I Squad:

Babar Azam, Shadab Khan, Sharjeel Khan, Mohammad Hafeez, Haider Ali, Danish Ali, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Wasim Jr, Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Hasan Ali, Arshad Iqbal, Usman Qadir.

Sharjeel Khan has made a comeback to the national side while Mohammad Hafeez has also returned after missing the home series against the Proteas.

Rookie pacer, Arshad Iqbal, has also earned his maiden call-up to the national team for his brilliant performances in the Pakistan Super League 2021.

The ODI and Test squads are as follows:

ODI Squad:

Babar Azam, Imamul Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Haider Ali, Danish Ali, Saud Shakeel, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Hasan Ali, Usman Qadir.

Mohammad Wasim Jr. has been rewarded for his impressive bowling in the PSL 2021 for Islamabad United while Fakhar Zaman will also make a comeback to the national setup in the 50-overs format.

Test Squad:

Babar Azam, Imran Butt, Abid Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah, Haris Rauf, Tabish Khan, Hasan Ali, Shahnawaz Dahani, Nauman Ali, Zahid Mehmood, Sajid Khan.

Young fast bowler, Shahnawaz Dahani, has been handed his debut call-up to the national team alongside Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman, and Zahid Mehmood. Tabish Khan, Sajid Khan, and Nauman Ali have also been retained in the longest format.