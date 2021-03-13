Netflix Begins Cracking Down on Users Sharing Passwords

American streaming giant Netflix is testing ways to crack down on password sharing on the platform. They have been requesting users to verify their accounts via email, text, or “verify later”.

Streamable.com, which first reported the test spotted the following prompt on the Netflix app:

If you don’t live with the owner of this account, you need your own account to keep watching

The news comes at a time when the streaming platform is struggling to control the growing amount of people sharing their accounts and passwords to other users in various regions. Netflix has officially confirmed the test but has not said if it will start with the US or how many users are a part of it at the moment.

The company said in a statement that this test is designed to make sure that only people with authorized accounts are using Netflix.

However, despite the number of people sharing accounts instead of buying new ones, Netflix remains the biggest streaming platform on the market with more than 200 million users globally.

Regardless, the competition is starting to ramp up with new rivals such as Disney+ showing up and slowly eating away at Netflix’s share.